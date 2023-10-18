Surprise Squad
Fire destroys business near Cahokia Heights
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fire destroyed a business near Cahokia Heights Wednesday morning.

Our First Alert 4 crew is on the scene and says most of the fire is knocked down, and firefighters are still spraying water on it. The call came around 2:25 a.m. and firefighters say the fire spread quickly once it got up in the attic, but they do not believe the cause here is suspicious.

Authorities also told First Alert 4 the owners of the gas station and convenience store live in the building and were able to safely evacuate.

This is a loss the community in Camp Jackson will be feeling for quite some time.

