Fallen Firefighter Ben Polson honored with award, added to Wall of Honor

The state of Missouri is honoring fallen St. Louis Firefighter Ben Polson.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Polson was killed while fighting a fire in a North City building in January of 2022.

His mother, Sue, was presented with the Missouri Public Safety’s Red, White and Blue Heart Award.

The award recognizes Polson’s service and sacrifice to the job. Missouri also held a memorial service in Kingdom City to honor and add eight fallen firefighters to the wall of honor.

Polson was one of the eight added to the memorial.

