Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Edman is the Cardinals’ only Gold Glove finalist as Arenado’s streak ends at 10 straight

Nolan Arenado had won the Rawlings Gold Glove Award as the top defensive third baseman in the NL for 10 consecutive years to begin his MLB career.
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Tommy Edman dives to catch a fly ball by Houston Astros'...
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Tommy Edman dives to catch a fly ball by Houston Astros' Yainer Diaz to end the top of the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nolan Arenado’s streak of consecutive Gold Glove Awards has come to an end.

The Cardinals’ third baseman, who began his MLB career by winning 10 straight Gold Gloves at third base, was not listed among the finalists for this year’s version of the award when Rawlings released the lists on Wednesday afternoon. Arenado’s streak falls short of the all-time record as fellow third baseman Brooks Robinson claimed 16 Gold Gloves in a row from 1960 to 1975.

Arenado wasn’t alone in the Cardinals’ drop-off for Gold Glove consideration. A year after winning their second straight team-wide Gold Glove Award, the Cardinals garnered only one Gold Glove finalist in this year’s announcement. Tommy Edman is up for the utility Gold Glove for the second time, named as a finalist alongside Mookie Betts and Ha-Seong Kim.

The Cardinals had two individual winners in 2022, with Brendan Donovan beating out Edman for the utility award and Arenado earning his 10th in a row at third base. In 2021, the Cardinals had a league-high five Gold Glove winners. But the defensive acumen of the club seemed to decline during the Cardinals’ disappointing 2023 campaign.

Arenado started slow out of the gates defensively in 2023. Despite a notable turnaround and the return of his customary highlight-reel plays in the second half, his defensive metrics never completely recovered to the level of his competitors at the hot corner.

Four-time Gold Glover Paul Goldschmidt also suffered a sharp decline in his standing in the defensive metrics and was not named a finalist at first base. This marks Goldy’s first time being absent from the finalists list since 2018.

Tommy Edman is the only chance to carry the torch for the Cardinals, who have won at least one Gold Glove in each of the previous five seasons. 2017 was the last year in which no Cardinals were honored as a Gold Glove Award winner.

Edman entered the 2023 season expecting to draw the bulk of his defensive opportunities at shortstop but the re-emergence of Paul DeJong early in the year moved Oli Marmol to shift Edman to the other side of the second base bag with frequency. Edman won the Gold Glove as the Cardinals’ primary second baseman in 2021.

As injuries mounted in the St. Louis outfield, Edman shifted roles yet again, seeing considerable time as the Cardinal center fielder. The career-infielder took to the position splendidly, showcasing elite range and playmaking ability in the outfield to earn consideration as a utility Gold Glove finalist in the second year since the award’s inception.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew McCulloch is facing 11 charges after shots were fired at a trunk-or-treat event in...
Former St. Louis County prosecutor’s son charged after shots fired at Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event
Judge Mason spoke to St. Louis police on the MetroLink platform after a liquid was thrown on...
St. Louis City judge has liquid thrown on him at MetroLink stop
Rani, 27, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, according to the Saint Louis Zoo.
Saint Louis Zoo says Asian elephant, Rani, died unexpectedly
More than 90 percent of those polled say they live in Missour-ee.
Poll: Missour-ee or Missour-uh?
St. Louis County Council passes senior tax freeze
St. Louis County passes senior property tax freeze

Latest News

The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the...
Phillies demonstrate (again) blueprint for an October-ready roster — Will Cardinals take notice?
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright is gifted a puppy as he is honored during his retirement...
Adam Wainwright easing into retirement with new puppy, TV work and more country music
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright speaks as he his honored during his retirement ceremony...
Cardinals celebrate Adam Wainwright as his incredible career in St. Louis comes to an end
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright acknowledges fans as he prepares to pinch hit during the...
Up there hackin’: Adam Wainwright gets to bat in lopsided game Friday