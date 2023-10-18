Surprise Squad
Convicted KCPD detective files for appeal bond, Missouri AG’s office does not oppose

Former KCPD officer Eric DeValkenaere was taken into custody in the Platte County Detention...
Former KCPD officer Eric DeValkenaere was taken into custody in the Platte County Detention Center.(Platte County Detention Center)
By Angie Ricono
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Eric DeValkenaere’s legal team filed for an appeal bond Wednesday morning.

It was filed as an “unopposed motion.” The legal document later clarified that Assistant Attorney General Shaun Mackelprang has no objection to the motion.

DeValkenaere’s attorneys argued they will be filing for a rehearing in the appeals court based on their contentionn that the appeals court overlooked important aspects of the case. They added that they will also file for a transfer to the Missouri Supreme Court if the appeals court rejects the motion for a new hearing there. It asked a judge to allow DeValkenaere to remain free on bond while the legal process continues to play out.

A UMKC Law School professor told KCTV5 on Tuesday that appeal bonds typically remain in place until all appeals are exhausted. In this case, the appeals court chief judge revoked the bond following the conclusion of the first appeal.

The new filing stated DeValkenaere is not a flight risk and self-surrendered upon learning of an arrest warrant.

He was taken into custody Tuesday morning after his felony conviction in the killing of Cameron Lamb was upheld in a Missouri appellate court decision.

News of the motion happened as Cameron Lamb’s family rallied with supporters questioning “two systems of justice.”

People questioned why DeValkenaere was able to remain free on bond following his conviction back in November of 2021.

Cameron Lamb was shot by DeValkenaere in December 2019. A court has ruled the detectives entered the property without a search warrant.

The purpose of the rally was to openly argue against a potential pardon.

DeValkenaere’s parents have previously written Governor Mike Parson’s office asking for a pardon saying their son should not serve time for what happened.

