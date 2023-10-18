Surprise Squad
Coldwater Creek, County radioactive clean up to cost double than expected

Cleaning up contaminated Coldwater Creek and other radioactive waste sites in St. Louis County will now cost more than twice the amount federal officials expect
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
That’s according to a new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

The Army Corps estimated in 2016 that the cleanup would cost about $177 million.

Those costs include cleanup and investigation of the radioactive waste.

At the end of 2022, the estimate ballooned to $406 million, a nearly 130% increase from the 2016 estimate.

Federal officials plan to publish an explanation of the updated cost.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

