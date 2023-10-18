Coldwater Creek, County radioactive clean up to cost double than expected

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cleaning up contaminated Coldwater Creek and other radioactive waste sites in St. Louis County will now cost more than twice the amount federal officials expected.

That’s according to a new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

The Army Corps estimated in 2016 that the cleanup would cost about $177 million.

Those costs include cleanup and investigation of the radioactive waste.

At the end of 2022, the estimate ballooned to $406 million, a nearly 130% increase from the 2016 estimate.

Federal officials plan to publish an explanation of the updated cost.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.