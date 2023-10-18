Cleanup of Condemned University City seafood market wrapping up

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) -- A legal battle is ramping up as cleanup crews finish work on a condemned seafood market in University City.

City officials told First Alert 4 that the cleanup at Seafood City will wrap up Wednesday night. The condemned supermarket near 81st and Olive Blvd. was shut down months ago.

First Alert 4 cameras were at the supermarket in September when a hired bio-remediation crew wearing hazmat suits took on the task of clearing out thousands of pounds of rotting fish and other items from what used to be Seafood City. For months, the fishy smell plagued neighbors.

University City officials estimated the cleanup costs would be at least $50,000. The building owner, located in California, agreed to pay for the remediation.

The building’s owner and the owner of Seafood City are preparing to battle it out in court. A hearing over missing rent payments is scheduled for next Monday.

