Chance of Rain Arrives This Evening

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Temperatures Spike Today Under Increasing Clouds
  • Breezy South Wind Midday & Afternoon
  • Chance of a Brief Shower This Evening

Today: Dry weather will last through the daylight hours as cloud cover and winds increase. Count on warmer highs in the upper 70s this afternoon. This will be our warmest day of the week.

Then, a slow-moving cold front brings a chance of showers this evening. This doesn’t look to last long and won’t amount to much rainfall -- generally nothing to 0.10″.

Thursday might begin with sunshine, but we expect low clouds to quickly move in. These clouds may produce some sprinkles or a spotty light shower, but chances are generally low.

Friday into the weekend looks like typical mid-October weather with cool nights and comfy afternoons.

