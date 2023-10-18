Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Chance of Light Rain Arrives This Evening

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • A brief light shower possible later this evening
  • A cooler day Thursday, clouds and a sprinkle possible
  • More sunshine Friday-Weekend

This Evening: A slow-moving cold front brings a chance of showers this evening. This doesn’t look to last long and won’t amount to much rainfall -- generally nothing to 0.10″. But watch for a brief shower or sprinkle, in St. Louis more likely around 9-10 PM.

Thursday will be cooler and while there may be some sun to start, clouds will thicken up from the north early in the morning to the south. As it turns cloudy, these clouds may produce some sprinkles or a spotty light shower, but chances are generally low. Most will notice a cloudy and cooler day.

Friday into the weekend looks like typical mid-October weather with cool nights and comfy afternoons. There will be plenty of sunshine and the winds start howling on Saturday with gusts to 30 MPH.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew McCulloch is facing 11 charges after shots were fired at a trunk-or-treat event in...
Former St. Louis County prosecutor’s son charged after shots fired at Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event
Judge Mason spoke to St. Louis police on the MetroLink platform after a liquid was thrown on...
St. Louis City judge has liquid thrown on him at MetroLink stop
Rani, 27, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, according to the Saint Louis Zoo.
Saint Louis Zoo says Asian elephant, Rani, died unexpectedly
More than 90 percent of those polled say they live in Missour-ee.
Poll: Missour-ee or Missour-uh?
St. Louis County Council passes senior tax freeze
St. Louis County passes senior property tax freeze

Latest News

Chance of Rain Arrives This Evening
Chance of Rain Arrives This Evening
Chance of Rain Arrives This Evening
October 18 seven-day forecast
Chance of Rain Arrives This Evening
Next Rain Chance Arrives Wednesday Evening
Next Rain Chance Arrives Wednesday Evening