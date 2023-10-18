Chance of Light Rain Arrives This Evening

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

A brief light shower possible later this evening

A cooler day Thursday, clouds and a sprinkle possible

More sunshine Friday-Weekend

This Evening: A slow-moving cold front brings a chance of showers this evening. This doesn’t look to last long and won’t amount to much rainfall -- generally nothing to 0.10″. But watch for a brief shower or sprinkle, in St. Louis more likely around 9-10 PM.

Thursday will be cooler and while there may be some sun to start, clouds will thicken up from the north early in the morning to the south. As it turns cloudy, these clouds may produce some sprinkles or a spotty light shower, but chances are generally low. Most will notice a cloudy and cooler day.

Friday into the weekend looks like typical mid-October weather with cool nights and comfy afternoons. There will be plenty of sunshine and the winds start howling on Saturday with gusts to 30 MPH.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.