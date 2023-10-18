Ballwin Police Chief placed on paid leave

Surprise Squad
On October 9, in a meeting, the Ballwin Board of Aldermen voted almost unanimously to place...
On October 9, in a meeting, the Ballwin Board of Aldermen voted almost unanimously to place Chief Douglas Schaeffler on leave, according to meeting minutes obtained from the city.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Ballwin Police Chief has been placed on paid leave ‘until further notice,’ the City of Ballwin said Wednesday.

On October 9, in a meeting, the Ballwin Board of Aldermen voted almost unanimously to place Chief Douglas Schaeffler on leave, according to meeting minutes obtained from the city. Details as to why the police chief was placed on leave have been redacted from the report.

First Alert 4 reached out to the City of Ballwin for an explanation, and the city declined to comment.

The chief was sworn in on December 9, 2019.

