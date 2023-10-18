71-year-old sex offender charged after allegedly masturbating at Benton Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 71-year-old sex offender is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself and masturbating while watching children play pickleball in Benton Park.

St. Louis Circuit attorneys on Tuesday charged Samuel L. Butler, of St. Louis, with two counts of being a sex offender within 500-feet of a park and one count of first-degree sexual misconduct. He was booked at the St. Louis City Justice Center following his arrest Saturday and the court has ordered he be held without the possibility of bond.

According to charging documents, two witnesses reported that on Aug. 9 they saw Butler with his genitals exposed and masturbating while watching children play pickleball in Benton Park. The witnesses were able to give officers a description of Butler’s scooter, which led to his identification.

Police wrote in charging documents that at the time of his arrest, Butler told them he worked as an assistant coach at the Cherokee Street Recreation Center. That claim was proven to be false, and the city said Butler is not only not an employee, but he is also now barred from all city recreation facilities as well as partner YMCA facilities.

“Mr. Butler is neither an employee nor volunteer coach at the Cherokee Rec Center. We do know that he has visited Cherokee Rec center to use the facilities as a member of the public but has not performed services there in any official capacity,” City of St. Louis Public Information Officer Nick Dunne said.

“Given his recent arrest, the Division of Recreation has notified each of its rec centers and partner YMCA’s to deny him entry as he is not allowed within 500 feet of a park as a registered sex offender.”

Butler’s prior convictions include two cases of sexual misconduct involving victims less than 18 years old, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Sex Offender Registry.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.