ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody after a double homicide in south city.

Police reported just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, at the 3000 block of Wyoming, they found two men who had been shot and killed. Police say there is a suspect in custody.

Homicide is handling.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

