Water woes, other issues arising as Old Jamestown Mall comes down

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Although the Old Jamestown Mall is coming down, neighbors say new problems are springing up.

The mall has been vacant since 2014, and since Sept. 26, it’s been in the demolition phase -- leaving residents without water.

“It needs to stop. I mean, how much of this can go on?” said Kara Watkins, who lives just behind the mall property.

Watkins has had enough. Monday, her water was shut off for at least seven hours, and she says this isn’t the first time. In fact, Watkins says it’s the fourth time this month alone, and the alerts from American Water are hit and miss.

“We did get one this morning,” said Watkins. “The last time we didn’t, the time before that we didn’t, and we got one the first time. We just wake up in the morning or going to bed at night, and we don’t have any water!”

The water woes didn’t start happening until crews started knocking down the old mall on Sept. 26, Watkins told First Alert 4.

American Water tells us they’ve had to shut the water off multiple times because of the demolition.

Neighbors sent First Alert 4 screenshots of text messages from the American Water alert system saying “Main Break Emergency Repair. Water outage possible.”

American Water explained they don’t have specific language in these alerts for demolition work, so they call them “main breaks.”

“We have not had repeated main breaks, but we did have to remove a couple of large taps related to the construction at the Jamestown Mall. We had to shut the main down to remove the large service taps, which would have resulted in a temporary service interruption,” wrote American Water in a statement.

“The fallout from [the demolition] has been the water, and it’s also been we have homeless people living in the clearance behind our houses,” said Watkins.

First Alert 4 was at the scene of a fire late Thursday night at the old Jamestown Mall. The Black Jack Fire Chief told us they had to let it burn.

“We were hampered with the fact there is no water on the premise, and at the same time, there was a water main break on Lindbergh, which reduced our ability to get water as well,” said Chief Roger Ellison.

Watkins just wants her water to work consistently and for demolition to be over.

“Kids have to get ready for school; we have to get ready for work,” she said. “We can’t shower, use the bathroom, cook let alone. It’s very inconvenient.”

First Alert 4 asked American Water if the water would be shut off again in the future, and a spokesperson said she’d have to look into it.

We know the demolition of the mall is far from over.

