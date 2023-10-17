Warming Trend Continues, Next Rain Chance Arrives Wednesday Evening

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Patchy Fog & Frost Early Tuesday

Near 80 Wednesday Afternoon!

20% Chance of Showers Wednesday Evening - Thursday

Today: Aside from a few areas of dense fog this morning, your Tuesday forecast looks great with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

What’s next: Our dry weather will last through most of Wednesday, which also looks to be the warmest day of the week. A slow-moving cold front brings a chance of showers from late Wednesday into Thursday, but as of now, those rain chances look low. Slightly cooler weather moves in behind that front for Thursday and Friday. An early look at next weekend reveals dry weather and near-normal temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.