Tickets on sale for annual Barktoberfest

(WKYT)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Humane Society of Missouri’s annual Barktoberfest will take place on Oct. 26.

The pet-friendly event is hosted by the Humane Society of Missouri’s Young Friends and kicks off the Halloween weekend with an epic people-and-pet costume contest. The event runs from 5:30-8 p.m. at Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. at 3229 Washington Ave.

Tickets cost $25 and are available online or at the door the day of the event. Each ticket includes entry to the Biergarten, a free drink voucher and contest participation. Proceeds from the event support the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Fund, which is dedicated to investigating, healing and preventing animal abuse and neglect.

