St. Louis Housing Authority to get over $500,000 to address health hazards

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Housing Authority is getting $520,300 to address health hazards.

The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

It will help public housing agencies identify and get rid of hazards like carbon monoxide, mold and fire risks.

The housing authority will also transition 34 units from natural gas to clean energy. This means replacing appliances, furnaces and electric service upgrades.

