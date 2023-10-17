Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Louis Housing Authority to get over $500,000 to address health hazards

The St. Louis Housing Authority is getting $520,300 to address health hazards.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Housing Authority is getting $520,300 to address health hazards.

The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

It will help public housing agencies identify and get rid of hazards like carbon monoxide, mold and fire risks.

The housing authority will also transition 34 units from natural gas to clean energy. This means replacing appliances, furnaces and electric service upgrades.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew McCulloch is facing 11 charges after shots were fired at a trunk-or-treat event in...
Former St. Louis County prosecutor’s son charged after shots fired at Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
VIDEO: Janae Edmondson walks for first time after losing legs
police sirens generic photo
Man driving nearly 3 times legal limit charged in death of motorcyclist in Florissant
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Graphic
1 dead in single-car crash that split car in half

Latest News

Historic St. Louis church awarded $250,000 grant for renovation
Historic St. Louis church awarded $250,000 grant for renovation
4 You: Guns Down, Hoops Up
4 You: Guns Down, Hoops Up
Water woes, other issues arising as Old Jamestown Mall comes down
Water woes, other issues arising as Old Jamestown Mall comes down
Missouri Sec. of State defends withdrawal from multi-state election security system
Missouri Sec. of State defends withdrawal from multi-state election security system