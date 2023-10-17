St. Louis City judge has liquid thrown on him at MetroLink stop downtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a St. Louis City judge had a strange liquid substance thrown on him at a MetroLink stop in downtown St. Louis.

Authorities say St. Louis City Judge David Mason was the victim of the incident, which took place outside of the Grand MetroLink stop. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, a person exiting the station poured a liquid substance on Judge Mason, who then reported it at the Civic Center stop.

According to Judge Mason, the suspect sounded angry and irate while he was talking on the phone before suddenly turning around and throwing the drink at him. Mason also said the man was mumbling as he was standing over to the side.

Judge Mason said he enjoys the people he meets on MetroLink and does not want others to be afraid of riding it.

First Alert 4 was on the scene and is working to learn whether this was a targeted assault. Judge Mason was not injured, and the incident is still under investigation.

