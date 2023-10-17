Surprise Squad
St. Louis BOA disagree on how to show support for victims of Israel-Hamas War

St. Louis Board of Aldermen members failed to pass two versions of resolutions showing solidarity for Israel during its war with the terrorist group Hamas.
By Deion Broxton
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - During a St. Louis Board of Aldermen meeting Friday, board members failed to pass two versions of resolutions showing solidarity for Israel during its war with the terrorist group Hamas.

Alderman Tom Oldenburg introduced a resolution citing all innocent victims in the war and standing in solidarity with Israel. What appears to be a response to Oldenburg’s resolution, Alderman Shane Cohn, who is Jewish, introduced his version of standing in solidarity with both Israel and Palestine.

Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame, as Biden heads to Mideast

Both resolutions condemned the terror group Hamas, which seized power in Gaza in 2007.

The BOA failed to pass either resolution a total of three times.

“It’s not all people in Palestine. There is a terrorist group that is doing things that needs to stop,” Alderman Rasheen Aldridge said. “Not saying this isn’t important, but as a city municipality — in St. Louis — we really don’t have the power to do anything outside of Congress.”

Alderman Aldridge voted for Cohn’s version.

There’s a possibility a similar resolution could be introduced this Friday.

Neither Cohn nor Oldenburg responded to First Alert 4′s request for comment as of late Tuesday afternoon.

