Several schools in Fox C-6 district closed Tuesday due to water main break

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Four schools in the Fox C-6 School District are closed Tuesday due to a water main break, the district announced Tuesday morning.

Classes are canceled at Fox Elementary, Building Blocks at Fox Elementary, Fox Middle School, Fox High School and Bridges Alternative School. The district says CKC at Fox Elementary has also been canceled.

No other schools or district programs are affected, the district says.

