Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Several schools in Fox C-6 district closed Tuesday due to water main break

FOX C-6 School District proposes switching to only 4 days of classes
FOX C-6 School District proposes switching to only 4 days of classes
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Four schools in the Fox C-6 School District are closed Tuesday due to a water main break, the district announced Tuesday morning.

Classes are canceled at Fox Elementary, Building Blocks at Fox Elementary, Fox Middle School, Fox High School and Bridges Alternative School. The district says CKC at Fox Elementary has also been canceled.

No other schools or district programs are affected, the district says.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew McCulloch is facing 11 charges after shots were fired at a trunk-or-treat event in...
Former St. Louis County prosecutor’s son charged after shots fired at Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event
St. Louis security guards told to ‘mind their own business’ at gunpoint after confronting robbers
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
VIDEO: Janae Edmondson walks for first time after losing legs
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says
Top Golf St. Louis-Midtown
Topgolf St. Louis-Midtown location opens Friday!

Latest News

Historic St. Louis church awarded $250,000 grant for renovation
Historic St. Louis church awarded $250,000 grant for renovation
4 You: Guns Down, Hoops Up
4 You: Guns Down, Hoops Up
Water woes, other issues arising as Old Jamestown Mall comes down
Water woes, other issues arising as Old Jamestown Mall comes down
St. Louis Housing Authority to get over $500,000 to address health hazards
St. Louis Housing Authority to get over $500,000 to address health hazards