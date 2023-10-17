Researchers at Wash U use grant funding to study insects

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Researchers at Washington University are using millions of dollars in grant funding to study insects.

Specifically, how a locust’s brain transforms sensory input, like smell, into certain behaviors. The complex research has been going on for years and is still in the information gathering phase.

The goal is to use the data to build an electronic nose that can be used for various applications. The National Science Foundation awarded $4.3 million to researchers at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University for the work.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.