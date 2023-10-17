Surprise Squad
Researchers at Wash U use grant funding to study insects

Researchers at Washington University are using millions of dollars in grant funding to study insects.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Researchers at Washington University are using millions of dollars in grant funding to study insects.

Specifically, how a locust’s brain transforms sensory input, like smell, into certain behaviors. The complex research has been going on for years and is still in the information gathering phase.

The goal is to use the data to build an electronic nose that can be used for various applications. The National Science Foundation awarded $4.3 million to researchers at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University for the work.

