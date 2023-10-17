Next Rain Chance Arrives Wednesday Evening

Surprise Squad
By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Briefly Warmer Wednesday With Increasing Clouds
  • Chance of a Brief Rain Wednesday Evening
  • Near Normal Late Week & This Weekend

What’s next: Our dry weather will last through most of Wednesday, tough expect clouds to increase as we warm to the mid 70s. This will be our warmest day of the week. Then, a slow-moving cold front brings a chance of showers out ahead of the front Wednesday evening. This doesn’t look to last long and won’t be much rainfall, generally nothing to 0.10″.

Then Thursday starts sunny but expect low thick clouds to move in during the afternoon. These clouds may produce some sprinkles or spotty light showers. Rain chance is a low 10%, but just a heads up for that possibility.

Friday into the weekend looks like some typical cool Fall days with breezy conditions Friday & Saturday.

