Massive redevelopment at former Bayer site could bet approval Monday

The Creve Coeur City Council will consider giving final approval to the site concept plan and phase one of a redevelopment project.
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Creve Coeur City Council will consider giving final approval to the site concept plan and phase one of a redevelopment project called, “Olia Village,” Monday night.

The project is planned for the 96-acre western portion of the Bayer Crop Science corporate headquarters west of Lindbergh Boulevard and south of Olive Boulevard. The company sold the complex to a developer because it didn’t need the buildings now that many employees are working a hybrid schedule.

Developers plan to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to develop boutique shops, popular retailers, multiple hotels and restaurants, as well as a grocery store.

“This is probably a once-in-a-generation project for Creve Coeur,” said Creve Coeur Mayor Robert Hoffman.

However, homeowners who live on the streets next to the project are concerned about stormwater drainage and the loss of tall trees that create a screen to block the view of the commercial buildings next door. They’re also concerned that some portions of the project will have buildings as high as eight stories.

Martha Smith has lived nearby on Spoede Woods Drive for 22 years. She’s one of several homeowners who’ve expressed concerns.

“We support the development of the property. But we also think the neighboring communities, which is quite a few streets in Creve Coeur, just need to be protected,” she said.

Smith said residents are asking the city council to put off the vote to give time for more discussions to see if a compromise can be reached.

The property is being developed by Jack Matthews Development. Tax breaks are expected to be included, but the mayor said it’s too early to know the specifics. If approved, the project won’t be completed till 2029.

