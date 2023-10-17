Margie Vandeven to step down as Missouri Commissioner of Education next year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) -- Margie Vandeven will step down as Missouri Commissioner of Education effective July 1, 2024.

Vandeven has served as the Commissioner of Education for more than seven years. First from January 2015 to December 2017 and again from January 2019 to present.

“Serving as Commissioner of Education for the great state of Missouri has been the honor and the opportunity of a lifetime,” Vandeven said during a board meeting when she announced the resignation.

Some of the statewide improvements Vandeven discussed as being improved for Missouri nearly 900,000 students at their families include:

Gathering stakeholders to discuss innovative, modern approaches to address the educator recruitment and retention crisis;

Ensuring schools remain among the safest places for students;

Increasing expectations, accountability, and supports for continuous improvement for districts, charter schools, and virtual education providers;

Expanding career and technical education programing and apprenticeship opportunities;

Streamlining early care and education efforts through the newly created Office of Childhood;

Implementing of a statewide approach to teaching reading; and

Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and administering historic levels of relief funding.

Vandeven said she decided to announce her resignation at this time to give the State Board of Education ample time to complete the process of finding a successor.

