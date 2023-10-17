Man sentenced to prison for supplying deadly dose of fentanyl to Florissant woman

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County man was sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison for knowingly distributing fentanyl that resulted in a woman’s death.

Jerome Middleton, 46, previously pleaded guilty to the charge. He gave fentanyl to a Florissant woman in 2020 that killed her.

The woman had a 4-year-old daughter and 20-month-old son. Florissant police found her dead after family members got concerned about her.

