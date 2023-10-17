Laclede’s Landing community pushes city for solutions about growing crime, safety issues with nearby homeless encampment

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Tagging buildings, prostitution, and brandished firearms cause anger and fear to continue to rise out of the Laclede’s Landing Neighborhood.

Owner of Five Aces Venue and Smokehouse, Antonio Ellis is working to open his new business on Laclede’s Landing by the end of the year.

“This is a place we are trying to rebuild back to its glory days, and to have to deal with this is very unfortunate,” Ellis said.

He was shocked when he and his family walked up to the front doors of his future restaurant to find human feces and used needles on the ground.

“The 2-year-old and 4-year-old got out of the van and was pointing at them,” Ellis explained. “It’s very scary.”

Neighborhood president Jan Sandweiss said the crime and safety concerns tied to a nearby homeless encampment on the riverfront are relentless. She says it’s a bad look to guests and schools visiting the arch grounds and then visiting the landing for a place to eat.

“I’ve seen teachers have to put kids back on the bus because there’s a guy shooting up,” Sandweiss said.

Sandweiss said the problem is only growing, and the safety issues continue to be ignored by the city.

“What they [the unhoused in the area] have, whether they have a tent or not, it’s filthy,” Sandweiss shared. “It’s not healthy. It’s not safe. It’s a difficult situation for everyone. I know they don’t want to move into permanent housing, but sometimes people don’t want to stop at red lights, but for the safety of everyone, you have to.”

Several businesses on Laclede’s Landing tell First Alert 4 they have reached out to the city, pleading for action.

First Alert 4 obtained more than 70 emails from businesses, including Abstrakt Marketing Group. The company’s Director of Facilities, Mary Goetz, is found on dozens of emails asking the city to address crime and health concerns connected to the unhoused population in the area.

On July 24, Mary called out Mayor Tishaura Jones for being “unresponsive this far” on the issue.

The week before, Goetz wrote a long email to MoDOT to let them know of the homeless encampment in a “No Trespassing” zone belonging to MoDOT. MoDOT replied, promising to monitor the area for large groups but is not an enforcement agency.

Then on August 7, Goetz circled back around to the city on an incident of an unhoused person busting a company window with a brick. In bold print, she said, “This is the last straw.” She continued to ask what the plan was for removing “these people.” The email ended with Goetz asking why these people were not being arrested.

“It’s bad, Advantes Group Owner Gretchen Minges shared.” It’s complete nonsense.”

Minges leads the development firm pumping more than $50 million into several properties on Laclede’s Landing. She told First Alert 4 that it’s hypocritical to break up the homeless encampment outside city hall over safety concerns but ignore the same situation on The Landing.

Minges shared several surveillance images with First Alert 4 showing unhoused individuals tagging buildings, brandishing weapons, defecating in the street, and prostitution.

Minges said she fears the floodgates that will open if the city locks in its proposed Homeless Bill of Rights.

“You’re basically telling everyone in neighboring communities that this is where you come to have a get out of jail card and do what you want,” Minges said.

First Alert 4 contacted Mayor Jones’ office for comment. In a statement from her office:

“Since 2021, our administration has maintained communication with Laclede’s Landing businesses and building owners around a variety of issues including traffic and lighting concerns, illegal dumping, and the riverfront encampments.

Homelessness is a complex issue, often compounded by mental health or substance abuse issues. On multiple occasions the City has attempted to decommission the riverfront encampment with offers for available housing and rehabilitation; many have accepted, while many others decline these offers. The Department of Human Services, in partnership with SLMPD and community organizations, continue to engage this population every week to ensure they know resources are available to get them off the street and on a path to permanent housing.

The administration will continue to engage with Downtown and Laclede’s Landing residents to work collaboratively on solutions. We continue to encourage those whose safety is threatened to contact 9-1-1.”

For Antonio Ellis, he said the entire situation is a poor reflection of the passion to revitalize Laclede’s Landing.

“We would love to see the homelessness, the homeless people get help,” Ellis explained. “We want them to do better, but we don’t want that infringing on us trying to do better for our families and our community.”

