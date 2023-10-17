Kansas City man charged for smashing 10 vehicles with metal rod near Lambert Airport in Bridgeton

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was charged after police say he was damaging multiple parked vehicles in Bridgeton.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Robert Garrity, 46, of Kansas City, with Property Damage 1st Degree.

Bridgeton Police say officers responded to the 1500 block of Navaid Road for a property damage incident in progress on October 12. A witness reported that a man was damaging multiple parked vehicles. Upon arrival, an officer found the man based on a description that was given, he was nearby holding a metal rod in his hand.

Officers discovered 10 vehicles with damage to their windows and said the damage exceeds $750.

