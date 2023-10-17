Illinois offering tax relief to those impacted by Israel-Hamas conflict

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois residents impacted by the conflict in the Middle East will be able to get tax relief, Gov. JB Pritzker announced.

Taxpayers impacted will be able to request to waive penalties and interest with the Illinois Department of Revenue if they can’t file their returns or make payments on income, withholding, sales, specialty and excise taxes.

Those who qualified for the relief are:

Any individual whose principal residence is in Israel, the West Bank, or Gaza (the covered area), or a business entity or sole proprietor whose primary place of business is in the covered area.

Any individual, business or sole proprietor, or estate or trust whose books, records or tax preparer is located in the covered area.

Anyone killed, injured, or taken hostage due to the conflict.

Any individual affiliated with a recognized government or philanthropic organization and who is assisting in the covered area, such as a relief worker.

The deadline is Oct. 7, 2024, and is limited to returns and payments due between Oct. 7, 2023, and Oct. 7, 2024.

Those seeking relief are asked to write a brief explanation for why they cannot file or pay to the IDOR and send an email to REV.DisasterRelief@illinois.gov. Those sending the request through postal mail are asked to send it to the address on the return and to write “Israeli-Palestinian Conflict 2023″ on the top of the return in red and include an explanation.

