Historic St. Louis church awarded $250,000 grant for renovation

A south St. Louis church is getting an upgrade thanks to the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The St. Francis De Sales Oratory, known as “The Cathedral of south St. Louis,” is being awarded $250,000.

It is part of the National Fund for Sacred Places Initiative.

This new grant will help fund masonry, repointing and HVAC upgrades.

This is the second-largest church building in the Archdiocese of St. Louis and is just one of 16 locations getting a grant.

