Historic St. Louis church awarded $250,000 grant for renovation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A south St. Louis church is getting an upgrade thanks to the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The St. Francis De Sales Oratory, known as “The Cathedral of south St. Louis,” is being awarded $250,000.

It is part of the National Fund for Sacred Places Initiative.

This new grant will help fund masonry, repointing and HVAC upgrades.

This is the second-largest church building in the Archdiocese of St. Louis and is just one of 16 locations getting a grant.

