4 You: Guns Down, Hoops Up
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An event this past weekend is one of the many ways Mission: St. Louis works to lift the community.
First alert four is highlighting the non-profit through the end of the year as part of our 4 You initiative.
The video above has a look at “Guns Down, Hoops Up.”
Mission: St. Louis focuses on education workforce development and violence prevention and intervention across the St. Louis metro.
For more information visit Mission: St. Louis’s website.
