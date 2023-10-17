4 You: Guns Down, Hoops Up

Surprise Squad
An event this past weekend is one of the many ways Mission: St. Louis works to lift the community.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
First alert four is highlighting the non-profit through the end of the year as part of our 4 You initiative.

The video above has a look at “Guns Down, Hoops Up.”

Mission: St. Louis focuses on education workforce development and violence prevention and intervention across the St. Louis metro.

For more information visit Mission: St. Louis’s website.

