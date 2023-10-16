Surprise Squad
Tracking low chances for rain during the mid-week

By Leah Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Dry & Slowly Warming Through Wednesday
  • Chance of Showers Late Wednesday-Thursday
  • The weekend looks dry with near normal temperatures

Monday: Other than a few passing high clouds, we’ll enjoy primarily a sunny day. High temperatures will top in the lower 60s.

Tonight: Skies remain clear which will allow temperatures to drop overnight. While most will sit in the lower 40s, some rural or valley areas may experience temperatures in the 30s. Watch for patchy frost!

What’s next: Our dry stretch will last through most of Wednesday, which also looks to be the warmest day of the week. A slow-moving cold front brings a chance of showers from late Wednesday into Thursday, but as of now, those rain chances look low. Slightly cooler weather moves in behind that front for Thursday and Friday. An early look at next weekend shows dry weather and near-normal temperatures.

