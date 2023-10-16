Topgolf St. Louis-Midtown location opens Friday!
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new Topgolf location will be opening in Midtown on Friday, October 20th.
The new location will be located in the heart of Midtown from I-64. This is Missouri’s second Topgolf venue in addition to the first one that’s located in Chesterfield. The venue will employ roughly 400 associates.
