St. Louis security guards told to ‘mind their own business’ at gunpoint after confronting robbers

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two security guards were told to “mind their own business’ at gunpoint after confronting robbers in north St. Louis Sunday.

The security guards were told by a witness that people were breaking into a tractor-trailer that was in a parking lot in the 4500 block of North Broadway around 12:20 p.m. The security guards walked through the lot and saw two men and a woman taking televisions from a trailer and putting them into three separate vehicles, a red Ford Fusion, a blue pickup truck and a silver or grey four-door SUV.

The security guards confronted a suspect at the red Ford Fusion and told him the televisions did not belong to him. The suspect then pulled out a gun, pointed it at the women, reminded them they were not armed, and told them to “mind their own business,” according to the police report.

The suspects then drove off in the three vehicles they placed the televisions in. They were last seen driving south on Second Street.

