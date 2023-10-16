Surprise Squad
St. Louis region shows support for both sides of Middle East conflict

In the St. Louis region, people have been gathering and showing support on both sides of the Israel-Gaza conflict.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the St. Louis region, people have been gathering and showing support on both sides of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

First Alert 4 crews were out today as people were rallying and responding over this conflict in the Middle East, where the humanitarian crisis is deepening.

Voices echoed across the St. Louis Metro Sunday as pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli groups rallied.

At Keiner Plaza, Ahmad Huessein, who lives in St Louis, hopes the U.S. and the world can help the people still stuck in Gaza.

“People have been denied water electricity and food and of course, this is not right,” Heussein said.

He was among hundreds of others chanting “free Palestine” as they asked world leaders to stop the occupation of the West Bank. Protesters were very upset over the bombing of Gaza that’s killed thousands already, including children.

“It’s not about anything religious, anything political, it’s just about a humanitarian issue. People are being bombed,” Heussein said.

Kalanit Chappell was one of the organizers of a rally in Creve Coeur in support of Israel.

“We are hurting. And we’re afraid, and we’re scared and just being able to gather together has been very healing,” Chappell said.

She said they wanted to be visible and make sure all communities who wanted to stand with them could do that. They stand with Israel and hope this leads to a new government in Palestine.

“We would like to see Hamas dismantled and Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace,” Chappell said.

The number of people killed continues climbing on both sides of this conflict. We also know at least 30 Americans were killed and 13 others are unaccounted for.

