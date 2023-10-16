SSM Health hosts Prescription Drug Take Back Drive

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM Health is hosting a drive to align with the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Prescription Drug Take Back Drive will take place the week of October 23-29. This program aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible way of disposing prescription drugs. The drive will ensure that the drugs aren’t being misused or accidently ingested.

Disposals are free and anonymous, and no screening or check-in is required. SSM Health encourages patients to clean out their old and unused prescription medications and drop them off in the MedSafe containers at any of the following SSM Health locations:

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis

SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis

SSM Health St. Claire Hospital - Fenton

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Wentzville

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.