SSM Health hosts Prescription Drug Take Back Drive

Patient disposing prescription drugs in bin.
Patient disposing prescription drugs in bin.(SSM Health)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM Health is hosting a drive to align with the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Prescription Drug Take Back Drive will take place the week of October 23-29. This program aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible way of disposing prescription drugs. The drive will ensure that the drugs aren’t being misused or accidently ingested.

Disposals are free and anonymous, and no screening or check-in is required. SSM Health encourages patients to clean out their old and unused prescription medications and drop them off in the MedSafe containers at any of the following SSM Health locations:

  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
  • SSM Health St. Claire Hospital - Fenton
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Wentzville
  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
  • SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

