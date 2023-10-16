Snake Road closed until Oct. 30

Surprise Squad
Snake Road in Shawnee National Forest is closed once again, allowing for creatures that slither to reach their hibernation destination
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October 30.

The road closes bi-annually to make a safe crossing for several species of snakes and amphibians.

According to the forest service, the 2.5-mile long road is closed September 1 through October 30 for many species, some of them considered threatened and endangered in Illinois and the United States. They will migrate from the limestone bluffs across the road to LaRue Swamp.

They say about 66 percent of the amphibians and 59 percent of the reptiles known to live in Illinois are found there.

While the road is closed to vehicles, it is open to people traveling on foot. The migration brings in people from all across the country.

It’s important to note special regulations apply to the area. The LaRue-Pine Hills/Otter Pond is a federally designated research natural area and, according to the forest service, unauthorized collecting and handling of any of these species is prohibited under federal and state law.

According to the forest service, visitors may see volunteers in the area counting snakes, people and cars. Snake Sentinels, volunteers for Snake Road, recently conducted training that covered datasheets and snake identification.

The Shawnee National Forest is located in southern Illinois between the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

