Slow Warming Trend Begins Today

High Clouds This Morning Make Way For More Sunshine

Dry & Slowly Warming Through Wednesday

Chance of Showers Late Wednesday-Thursday

Monday: After a chilly start in the low 40s, temperatures will climb into the low-mid 60s this afternoon as high clouds make way for mostly sunny skies.

What’s next: Our dry stretch will last through most of Wednesday, which also looks to be the warmest day of the week. A slow moving cold front brings a chance of showers from late Wednesday into Thursday, but as of now those rain chances look low. Slightly cooler weather moves in behind that front for Thursday and Friday. An early look at next weekend shows dry weather and near-normal temperatures.

