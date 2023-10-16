Surprise Squad
Slow Warming Trend Begins Today

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • High Clouds This Morning Make Way For More Sunshine
  • Dry & Slowly Warming Through Wednesday
  • Chance of Showers Late Wednesday-Thursday

Monday: After a chilly start in the low 40s, temperatures will climb into the low-mid 60s this afternoon as high clouds make way for mostly sunny skies.

What’s next: Our dry stretch will last through most of Wednesday, which also looks to be the warmest day of the week. A slow moving cold front brings a chance of showers from late Wednesday into Thursday, but as of now those rain chances look low. Slightly cooler weather moves in behind that front for Thursday and Friday. An early look at next weekend shows dry weather and near-normal temperatures.

Clouds will break overnight. Some dry days ahead
Spot rain chances, temps staying cooler
Cloud, Windy & Cool...Spot Rain Chance Tonight
