Remains of St. Louis-area native killed in World War II identified

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis native killed in Europe during World War II has been identified.

Army Staff Sgt. Woodrow Gerdes, 31, was beleived to have been killed in action in November 1944. His battalion was near the Germetrer, Germany, in the Hurtgen Forest. He was reported missing on November 9, 1944; German forces never reported him as a POW. Army officials later determined he was killed in action. He was declared non-recoverable in November 1951 after several investigations were launched into recovering missing personnel.

A historian with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting agency found that a set of unidentified remains were recovered from a foxhole near Raffelsbrand, Germany in April 1947 and buried in Ardennes American Cemetery in 1949. In 2018, those remains were disinterred and sent to a lab for analysis.

Gerdes was officially identified on July 25, 2023 and his family was later informed. He will be buried in St. Louis, on a date to be determined, officials say.

