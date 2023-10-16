Surprise Squad
New lights being installed at Arch expected to reduce energy usage, officials say

Image of the St. Louis Gateway Arch in St. Louis, MO.
Image of the St. Louis Gateway Arch in St. Louis, MO.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Installation has begun on a new lighting system at the Arch that officials say will reduce energy usage by 60 percent.

The Arch will not lit up at night from Monday through November 17 while the new lights are installed. The National Park Service says the new lights will require 1,200 watts per unit, the current lighting system requires 7,000 watts.

Officials also say the lights will more accurately control focus and color temperature, and reduce lighting for migratory birds and night flares.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

St. Louis region shows support for both sides of Middle East conflict
Man shot and killed Saturday in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
