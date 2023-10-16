New lights being installed at Arch expected to reduce energy usage, officials say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Installation has begun on a new lighting system at the Arch that officials say will reduce energy usage by 60 percent.

The Arch will not lit up at night from Monday through November 17 while the new lights are installed. The National Park Service says the new lights will require 1,200 watts per unit, the current lighting system requires 7,000 watts.

Officials also say the lights will more accurately control focus and color temperature, and reduce lighting for migratory birds and night flares.

