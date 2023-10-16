Muslim advocacy group pans Washington University professor’s post on Israel-Hamas war

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Washington University professor is under fire from a Muslim civil rights and advocacy group following a social media post which they claim calls for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and refers to them as not humans.

Professor Seth Crosby, Director of Partnerships and Alliances in the Department of Genetics, later apologized for the post, saying he was referring to Hamas, the Islamic militant group whose attack on Israel sparked the current conflict and not the Palestinian people.

The statement by Crosby was in response to another post on “X,” formerly Twitter, which stated, “Israel is engaged in the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

In his response, Crosby posted, “It is a much needed cleansing, yes, but not an ethnic one. Israel is not targeting humans.”

Post by Seth Crosby on X, the website formally known as Twitter, on Oct. 13. (KMOV)

The Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Missouri) on Saturday issued a news release describing the post as anti-Palestinian, “unconscionable” and urging the university to act.

“It is unconscionable that a professor at a Missouri institution of higher education would allegedly call for the ethnic cleansing of any population and would seek to dehumanize the target of that crime against humanity,” CAIR-Missouri Board Chair Yasir Ali said. “We urge Washington University to investigate this troubling incident and to take appropriate action.”

Post written by Seth Crosby on X, the website formally known as Twitter, on Oct. 14. (KMOV)

Washington University Vice Chancellor for Marketing and Communications Julie Flory told First Alert 4 on Sunday Crosby is still employed and school officials will follow up as appropriate.

“Seth Crosby is currently employed by Washington University,” Flory said. “The opinions he has expressed as an individual do not represent the university’s position. We are following up as appropriate, according to our policies and processes.”

As of Sunday, Crosby’s account no longer appeared on the social media site.

