Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Muslim advocacy group pans Washington University professor’s post on Israel-Hamas war

Washington University School of Medicine
Washington University School of Medicine(General use marketing photos at wustl.edu)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Washington University professor is under fire from a Muslim civil rights and advocacy group following a social media post which they claim calls for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and refers to them as not humans.

Professor Seth Crosby, Director of Partnerships and Alliances in the Department of Genetics, later apologized for the post, saying he was referring to Hamas, the Islamic militant group whose attack on Israel sparked the current conflict and not the Palestinian people.

The statement by Crosby was in response to another post on “X,” formerly Twitter, which stated, “Israel is engaged in the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

In his response, Crosby posted, “It is a much needed cleansing, yes, but not an ethnic one. Israel is not targeting humans.”

Post by Seth Crosby on X, the website formally known as Twitter, on Oct. 13.
Post by Seth Crosby on X, the website formally known as Twitter, on Oct. 13. (KMOV)

The Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Missouri) on Saturday issued a news release describing the post as anti-Palestinian, “unconscionable” and urging the university to act.

“It is unconscionable that a professor at a Missouri institution of higher education would allegedly call for the ethnic cleansing of any population and would seek to dehumanize the target of that crime against humanity,” CAIR-Missouri Board Chair Yasir Ali said. “We urge Washington University to investigate this troubling incident and to take appropriate action.”

Post written by Seth Crosby on X, the website formally known as Twitter, on Oct. 14.
Post written by Seth Crosby on X, the website formally known as Twitter, on Oct. 14.(KMOV)

Washington University Vice Chancellor for Marketing and Communications Julie Flory told First Alert 4 on Sunday Crosby is still employed and school officials will follow up as appropriate.

“Seth Crosby is currently employed by Washington University,” Flory said. “The opinions he has expressed as an individual do not represent the university’s position. We are following up as appropriate, according to our policies and processes.”

As of Sunday, Crosby’s account no longer appeared on the social media site.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
1 dead in single-car crash that split car in half
police sirens generic photo
Man driving nearly 3 times legal limit charged in death of motorcyclist in Florissant
Images of The FORT
Toy invented by St. Louis entrepreneur deemed so dangerous the government wants you to throw it away
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ dies at 76
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
VIDEO: Janae Edmondson walks for first time after losing legs

Latest News

This booking photo provided by the Will County Sheriff’s Office, in Joliet, Ill., shows Joseph...
Man killed Muslim boy and wounded woman in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
Investigation underway after police locate skeletal remains in abandoned building
Shots fired generic graphic.
Shots fired at Kirkwood elementary school trunk-or-treat event
police cruisers at a crime scene.
3 people shot Saturday evening in Pacific, suspect in custody