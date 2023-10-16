Metro East police investigating man killed inside home in wheelchair

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - A man in the Metro East was killed Tuesday night inside his home, according to authorities.

The Cahokia Heights Police Department confirmed to First Alert 4 that someone shot and killed Eddie Freeman, 49, in his home near West Avenue and Elmijah Avenue.

“Officers arrived on scene, and they administered medical attention to Eddie Freeman, who later succumbed to his gunshot wounds,” said Detective Jamal Jackson with Cahokia Heights PD. “We’re working to bring closure to the family. It’s a tragedy cause Eddie’s one of Centreville’s long-time local residents. He’s from this area, and everybody knows him, so it really hits home when something like this happens to one of the local residents.”

“He was a handicapped man in his home in his bed and got gunned down,” Freeman’s daughter, Errion Freeman, said. “That was a coward move. He couldn’t even defend himself.”

Errion said her father was shot in 2020, and the shooting left him paralyzed. She also said her father’s caretaker let the shooter into the house.

“The caretaker and a family resident were at the home when my dad was shot and killed. No one knows nothing,” Errion added.

“Just walking in someone’s home and shooting them and walking off with nothing on their face, and no one has an answer,” Eddie’s other daughter, Chelsea Washington, said.

No one is in custody as of Monday night, according to police. Cahokia Heights PD requested the assistance of the Illinois State Police.

