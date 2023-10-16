Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man sentenced for murders of 7-year-old, father after charges dropped, refiled by St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office

News 4 Investigates: St. Louis prosecutors not ready for trial, prompting charges to be...
News 4 Investigates: St. Louis prosecutors not ready for trial, prompting charges to be dropped, refiled in double homicide
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Javonn Nettles has pleaded guilty in a double shooting that left a father and daughter dead in the Central West End.

In 2021, Darrion Rankin-Fleming and his 7-year-old daughter Dmyah were sitting in their car in the Central West End when police said two people shot through an open door, killing them.

News 4 Investigates: St. Louis prosecutors dismiss and refile double murder case for a second time

Nettles and co-defendant Andre Anderson were both arrested and charged with the murders. Their trials were supposed to start earlier this year, but they were dropped because prosecutors weren’t ready.

Defense attorneys for Nettles and Anderson claimed prosecutor misconduct after the charges were dropped and refiled in the last two years. Prosecutors were also accused of not giving all of the evidence to the defense.

In court on Monday, Nettles was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Anderson’s jury trial is scheduled for November.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired at Kirkwood elementary school trunk-or-treat event
Former St. Louis County prosecutor’s son charged after shots fired at Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
VIDEO: Janae Edmondson walks for first time after losing legs
police sirens generic photo
Man driving nearly 3 times legal limit charged in death of motorcyclist in Florissant
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Graphic
1 dead in single-car crash that split car in half

Latest News

The Hi-Pointe Drive In will open a location in Edwardsville Oct. 19.
Hi-Pointe Drive In’s Edwardsville location to open Oct. 19
Shots fired at Kirkwood elementary school trunk-or-treat event
Former St. Louis County prosecutor’s son charged after shots fired at trunk-or-treat event
Top Golf St. Louis-Midtown
Topgolf St. Louis-Midtown location opens Friday!
Dick’s Sporting Goods coming to Glen Carbon