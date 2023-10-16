Man sentenced for murders of 7-year-old, father after charges dropped, refiled by St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Javonn Nettles has pleaded guilty in a double shooting that left a father and daughter dead in the Central West End.

In 2021, Darrion Rankin-Fleming and his 7-year-old daughter Dmyah were sitting in their car in the Central West End when police said two people shot through an open door, killing them.

Nettles and co-defendant Andre Anderson were both arrested and charged with the murders. Their trials were supposed to start earlier this year, but they were dropped because prosecutors weren’t ready.

Defense attorneys for Nettles and Anderson claimed prosecutor misconduct after the charges were dropped and refiled in the last two years. Prosecutors were also accused of not giving all of the evidence to the defense.

In court on Monday, Nettles was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Anderson’s jury trial is scheduled for November.

