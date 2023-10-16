Surprise Squad
Man killed by auger on construction site, coroner confirmed

A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon.
By Evan Harris and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office.

Officials said Rodolfol Nuñez was cleaning equipment while working for Milestone Construction when his clothing got caught in an auger, pulling him into the machine.

Police said Nuñez was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The coroner ruled his death as accidental.

