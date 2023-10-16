Hi-Pointe Drive In’s Edwardsville location to open Oct. 19

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) -- A new Hi-Pointe Drive In location is opening on Thursday in Edwardsville.

The new location is on Trace Parkway Drive. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The restaurant announced on Facebook that 50% of the opening day proceeds will be donated to the Metro East Humane Society.

The Edwardsville spot is the eighth Hi-Pointe location and the second on the Illinois side of the region.

