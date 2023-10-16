Dick’s Sporting Goods coming to Glen Carbon

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV) -- Dick’s Sporting Goods has signed a lease to move into the Orchard Town Center in Glen Carbon.

The location marks the second in the Metro East. Dick’s Sporting Goods will join Club Car Wash, Chick-fil-A, Meijer, Olive Garden and Plaza Tire Service at the Orchard Town Center.

Map showing businesses coming to the Orchard Town Center in Glen Carbon. (Staenberg Group)

Orchard Town Center is located on the corner of Governor’s Parkway and Troy Road/Illinois 159.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.