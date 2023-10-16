Dick’s Sporting Goods coming to Glen Carbon
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV) -- Dick’s Sporting Goods has signed a lease to move into the Orchard Town Center in Glen Carbon.
The location marks the second in the Metro East. Dick’s Sporting Goods will join Club Car Wash, Chick-fil-A, Meijer, Olive Garden and Plaza Tire Service at the Orchard Town Center.
Orchard Town Center is located on the corner of Governor’s Parkway and Troy Road/Illinois 159.
