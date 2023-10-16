Brentwood expected to change police pursuit policy

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Brentwood is expected to update its policy on police pursuits Monday.

It would align with what other cities in St. Louis County do right now.

The policy would allow officers to stay with suspects after the vehicle has been spiked. Spikes will also be deployed during nighttime hours, to avoid impacting traffic.

Additionally, if officers believe the spikes were effective, they are authorized to follow the vehicle in an attempt to make an arrest.

