25 Veterans return in final Franklin Co. Honor Flight

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the end of an era for an organization sending local war veterans to Washington D.C.

Last night, 25 veterans returned to lambert International Airport from a two-day Honor Flight to Washington D.C. This was the final Franklin County Honor Flight, as organizers say they have run out of interested veterans to take.

“A few of them expressed gratitude they got to make the last trip, because otherwise, they would have to wait 3 or 4 years before they get called up in the St. Louis hub because they have that much of a backlog,” said Dave Hall, Co-founder of the Franklin County Honor Flight.

In 17 years, the Franklin County Honor Flight has made 68 trips, taking more than 2,000 veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam, to see the memorials in the nation’s capitol.

