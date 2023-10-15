VIDEO: Janae Edmondson walks for first time after losing legs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Janae Edmondson, the teen volleyball player from Tennessee who lost her legs after being hit by a car downtown, walked in her prosthetics for the first time over the weekend.

Edmondson attended a football game at her former high school, where she walked for the first time in her prosthetic legs.

She took her first steps with prosthetics in July after losing her legs in February when a driver hit her, resulting in the amputation of her legs.

