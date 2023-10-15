Surprise Squad
VIDEO: Janae Edmondson walks for first time after losing legs

Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Janae Edmondson, the teen volleyball player from Tennessee who lost her legs after being hit by a car downtown, walked in her prosthetics for the first time over the weekend.

Edmondson attended a football game at her former high school, where she walked for the first time in her prosthetic legs.

She took her first steps with prosthetics in July after losing her legs in February when a driver hit her, resulting in the amputation of her legs.

