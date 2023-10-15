St. Louis activist group calls on US leaders to help people of Gaza: ‘We are witnessing a tragedy’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local activist group is calling on US leaders to use their influence to end the Israeli blockade on Gaza and allow for aid to come to the people that live there.

Walle Amusa, co-chair of the National campaign for Human Dignity, called out the terrorist attacks on Israel last week and condemned Israel for striking back.

“They’re not soldiers, they’re not combatants, they need water food and medicine now,” said Amusa.

In a Saturday afternoon press conference, he took aim at the Israeli blockade of Gaza and their ban on food, water, fuel and medicine from getting into Gaza.

“We are witnessing a tragic, but truly avoidable humanitarian crisis,” said Amusa.

Amusa is just one of several activists speaking out on the conflict this weekend.

A rally in support of Israel is planned for Sunday afternoon in Creve Coeur.

And later on Sunday at Kiener Plaza the ‘St. Louis Coalition for Justice in Palestine’ is holding an “emergency demonstration protest” to show solidarity for the people in Palestine.

And at that same press conference Zaki Baruti with the Universal African People’s Organization called for the US to not send any more military aid to Israel.

“We have situations right here in this country and a lot of that money can be spent on reparations for black people,” said Baruti.

