Shots fired near Kirkwood elementary school trunk-or-treat event

Shots fired generic graphic.
Shots fired generic graphic.(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Shots were reportedly fired near Tillman Elementary’s trunk-or-treat event, according to the Kirkwood School District.

In a message sent to Kirkwood School District families and staff, the district said initial reports indicate nobody was injured. The school district said police are on the scene and have someone in custody.

The event was being hosted in the parking lot of North Kirkwood Middle School.

