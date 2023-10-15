Mission STL hosts 2nd annual ‘Guns Down, Hoops Up’ basketball tournament

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Mission St. Louis hosted its second annual “Guns Down, Hoops Up” event on Saturday.

The three-on-three basketball tournament was held at Emerson Performance Center at Harris-Stowe State University. The organizer lost his brother three years ago to gun violence and decided to start the event to honor his memory.

Mission St. Louis focuses on education workforce development and violence prevention and intervention across the St. Louis region.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.