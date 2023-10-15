Man, 23, shot and killed in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man is dead after a double shooting in St. Louis’ Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Saturday evening.
Police said a 23-year-old man was found near Gamble and Jefferson not conscious or breathing after being shot around 6 p.m. A second victim was shot in the foot.
The 23-year-old died from his injuries. The homicide unit is investigating.
No other information has been released.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.